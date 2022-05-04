Annual wage inflation rises to 3.0 percent - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:46

Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. "Wage inflation is at its highest level since the March 2009 quarter," business prices delivery manager Bryan Downes said. Wage inflation is the percentage change for all salary and wage rates (including overtime) in the adjusted LCI, which measures changes in the cost of labour incurred by businesses, adjusting for changes in the quality, quantity, and type of work. The unadjusted LCI, which includes price changes attributed to changes in the quality or type of work done, rose 4.8 percent in the year to the March 2022 quarter. In the same period, average ordinary time hourly earnings, measured by the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), rose 4.8 percent to reach $36.18. This figure is the mean value of wages and salaries paid per hour excluding overtime in jobs measured by the QES, so it can rise or fall as the type of work being done changes. While wages have increased more quickly over the past year, annual consumer price inflation has exceeded annual wage inflation for the last four quarters. The consumers price index (CPI) increased 6.9 percent in the year to the March 2022 quarter (see Annual inflation reaches 30-year high of 6.9 percent). "Wage increases have typically exceeded consumer price increases over the past ten years," Mr Downes said. "In the last four quarters, despite stronger wage growth, wage inflation has been lower than consumer price inflation." "However, because the adjusted LCI measures changes in the cost of labour for businesses, this comparison contrasts changes in labour costs to changes in consumer prices - it is not a direct comparison of wages and cost of living." The proportion of employees receiving annual wage increases in the adjusted LCI rose to 64 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 46 percent in the March 2021 quarter. "Wage increases were observed for many more jobs over the past year than we saw in the year previous," Mr Downes said. In both the LCI and QES, the largest contributions to national wage growth came from big industries where wage increases occurred across a large number of businesses, including manufacturing; healthcare and social assistance; and professional, scientific, technical, administrative and support services.