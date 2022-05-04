Divorces drop to lowest number since 1979 - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 11:47

There were 6,372 divorces granted by the family courts in 2021, the lowest annual number of divorces since 1979, Stats NZ said today. "Divorces have been generally decreasing since the early 2000s, as has the divorce rate," population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said. "The divorce rate, which shows the number of divorces per 1,000 estimated existing marriages, has also dropped back to mid-1970s levels." In 2021, the divorce rate was 6.2 divorces per 1,000 estimated existing marriages, the lowest since the law changed in 1981 making it easier for couples to divorce. The divorce rate is similar to 1974 levels, when it was 6.4 divorces per 1,000 marriages. "Both the number of divorces, and the divorce rate, have dropped to levels similar to before law changes made a divorce easier to get," Mr Slack said. More information on the law change can be found in the Family Proceedings Act 1980. The decrease in divorces may be related to less societal pressure to marry," Mr Slack said. "People can live together without marrying, or choose to marry at a later age after living together for a period of time." In 2021, the median age of marriage was 32.2 years for males, and 30.8 years for females, up from 25.2 years and 22.6 years, respectively, in 1980. Median age of marriage is where half of people marrying are younger than this age, and half are older. Census data on relationships shows that in 2018, 75 percent of couples who were in a relationship were married, down from 94 percent in 1981. This is more evident in younger ages - in 2018 slightly less than half of partnered people aged 15-34 years were married (49 percent), compared with 87 percent in 1981. "The expectation to be married before having children has also reduced," Mr Slack said. In 2021, just over half of babies born had parents married at the time of birth (51 percent). This has decreased from 77 percent in 1981 and 96 percent in 1951. "Couples need to have been separated for at least two years before they can apply for divorce, so the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on divorces will not be known yet," Mr Slack said.