Annual plan consultation closing soon - Marlborough District Council

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 12:57

Public submissions on Council’s Annual Plan 2022-23 Consultation Document close at 5.00 pm on Tuesday 10 May.

Mayor John Leggett said this year’s budget proposal maintains current levels of service and a strong capital expenditure programme focused on delivering Marlborough’s core infrastructure needs.

"The proposed rates increase of 5.37 per cent is driven largely by external factors - inflationary pressure, new Government requirements, increased labour costs and supply chain issues, which are impacting on all of New Zealand’s councils."

"The Council has made use of its Infrastructure Upgrade and Depreciation Reserves, assumed the receipt of $1.3M of funding from the Government’s Three Waters Well Being package, and allocated $4.3M from the Covid-19 Rates Relief Reserve to reduce the impact on rates."

"Councillors supported a number of proposed new expenditure items, mainly requests for increased levels of service. To find out more, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz to read the Consultation Document."

"The online form is the quickest and easiest way to make a submission. Simply go to our Have Your Say - Consultations web page and follow the online prompts. Please indicate in your submission if you’d like to speak at a public hearing," Mayor Leggett said.

A hard copy of the submission form can be printed from the website or collected from Council’s Blenheim or Picton offices, or from Marlborough District Libraries. All hard copies must be returned before close of business on Tuesday 10 May.

Send your submission to: annualplan@marlborough.govt.nz

Hearings take place on 7, 8 and 9 June. The Council will meet to consider submissions on 13 June and to adopt the Annual Plan 2022-23 on 30 June.