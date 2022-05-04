Leo Molloy to 'scrap Auckland Transport's $2bn blowout on cycle plans'

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 13:03

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says Auckland Transport’s plans to spend $2bn on doubling Auckland’s cycle network will be scrapped on day one under his leadership.

"This policy is typical of the out-of-touch Auckland Transport whose ideology trumps any sense of reality. According to the Council’s own report, the extra $2bn they propose to spend will only increase cycling trips by 3% - where is the sense in that?

"Only 1.2% of Aucklanders bike to work and yet Auckland Transport is proposing to waste an insane amount of money, during a cost of living crisis, on compulsory bike training in schools while stripping teachers and parents of their parking. All of this at a time when the Council has threatened to cut key services due to their financial losses topping close to $1bn.

"Walking and cycling remain an important part of Auckland life, but Auckland Transport’s decision to blow $2bn shows that their priorities are all wrong. Something I will seek to rectify, if elected.

"Auckland Transport must end its war on the long suffering 80% of ratepayers who use private motor vehicles for essential services. Auckland is a city of choices and being denied our rights and choices by a minority of virtue signallers is absolutely intolerable to me," says Leo.