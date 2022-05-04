Leo Molloy to 'scrap Auckland Transport's $2bn blowout on cycle plans'

|
[ login or create an account ]
Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says Auckland Transport’s plans to spend $2bn on doubling Auckland’s cycle network will be scrapped on day one under his leadership.
"This policy is typical of the out-of-touch Auckland Transport whose ideology trumps any sense of reality. According to the Council’s own report, the extra $2bn they propose to spend will only increase cycling trips by 3% - where is the sense in that?
"Only 1.2% of Aucklanders bike to work and yet Auckland Transport is proposing to waste an insane amount of money, during a cost of living crisis, on compulsory bike training in schools while stripping teachers and parents of their parking. All of this at a time when the Council has threatened to cut key services due to their financial losses topping close to $1bn.
"Walking and cycling remain an important part of Auckland life, but Auckland Transport’s decision to blow $2bn shows that their priorities are all wrong. Something I will seek to rectify, if elected.
"Auckland Transport must end its war on the long suffering 80% of ratepayers who use private motor vehicles for essential services. Auckland is a city of choices and being denied our rights and choices by a minority of virtue signallers is absolutely intolerable to me," says Leo.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice