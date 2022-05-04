Have fun hunters, but don't duck your responsibilities - Feds

Wednesday, 4 May, 2022 - 14:00

Safety first and always - and don’t forget to seek permission before accessing private land. They’re the key messages from Federated Farmers ahead of Saturday and the start of the 2022 duck-shooting season.

"Enjoy yourselves for sure - ‘Opening Day’ is a looked forward to tradition for tens of thousands of New Zealanders. But stay responsible and keep everyone safe," Federated Farmers Vice-President and health and safety spokesperson Karen Williams says.

"Vehicles, firearms, and water remain the key risks to duck hunters and mixed with a surge of adrenaline can be deadly."

Many farmers and other landowners are willing to have hunters on their properties but that access is a privilege. "You should seek their prior permission and follow any instructions," Karen said.

For sheep farmers, sheep measles is a big concern. Visiting hunters must dose dogs for worms at least 48 hours before going on to farmland.

Remember too, the Arms Act has changed. Although some landowners are exempt from needing a duck shooting licence, for those who are not, getting caught without a licence or using lead shot will now most likely mean a loss of your firearms licence.

There are also new rules for transporting firearms on the road, Karen said.

"There is a general exemption from the transportation requirements for farmers working, actively hunting or undertaking pest control on their own farm, but you are required to meet the new requirements if shooting elsewhere for the weekend and so are the recreational hunters travelling out to shoot at your place."

When transported on the road firearms need to be inoperable, out of sight and away from any ammunition. If you can’t easily dismantle the firearm and store a vital piece somewhere else, a trigger lock (which could include your bike lock) or putting it in a locked gun box will meet the requirements. Ammo should be locked in the glovebox if possible, but for big bulky boxes of shotgun ammunition out of sight and away from the firearm will meet the requirements.

"It’s fun to celebrate the day but leave the beers or whiskey until after the firearms are locked away," Karen said. "Have safe fun with your friends and family so we can all continue to enjoy this great rural tradition."