Site Safe and Auckland Council introduces new Environmental Site Management course

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 11:32

Site Safe is pleased to be unveiling its Environmental Site Management training course.

The two-hour online course, developed in partnership with Auckland Council, is designed to improve environmental practices on small residential building sites.

It is suitable for all residential builders and sub-contractors undergoing permitted construction activities.

This course will initially be rolled out to builders in the Auckland region in conjunction with several breakfast activities that will be scheduled within the Auckland region over the coming months, these will be co-hosted by Site Safe and Auckland Council. However, given the course is online, builders outside of Auckland may also enrol.

Those participating in the course will learn about erosion and sediment control, on-site waste management, chemical and pollutant control practices and construction and demolition.

Learners who complete the course will receive an e-certificate and two Licensed Building Practitioner points and a better understanding how to do it right to protect the environment.

Parul Sood, General Manager Waste Solutions at Auckland Council says they are excited to have partnered with a leading health and safety solution provider such as Site Safe to deliver the Environmental Site Management course.

"The activities we do on-site can harmfully impact our local environment. But with some simple changes, we can reduce our impacts, leading to environmentally safe sites."

About the course

This fully online course covers seven interactive topics and includes:

Waste, erosion and sedimentation of the building industry.

How it all works. Why managing it matters. Consequences of poor practices. Site waste plans. What good practices looks like? Minimising waste on projects.

For more information on how to register for the course and what you will learn, go to www.sitesafe.org.nz.