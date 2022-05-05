Final days for feedback on Marlborough’s economic future - MDC

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 12:28

With only days left until consultation on the draft Marlborough Economic Wellbeing Strategy 2022-2032 closes at 5.00 pm on Monday 9 May, now’s the time to have your say.

Council’s economic development team has facilitated the development of the new strategy in collaboration with industry sectors, the Marlborough Regional Skills and Leadership Group, investors, entrepreneurs, mentors and advisors, to plan and enhance the region’s economic future.

Economic Development Portfolio Manager Dorien Vermaas said the strategy provides a vision and guidance towards the future with a focus on improving wellbeing and productivity in Marlborough.

"Fast forward 10 years and we want to see Marlborough’s economy thriving in balance with a flourishing environment and vibrant communities," Ms Vermaas said.

"This is an exciting blueprint for Marlborough’s future. It is not a Council plan but a draft strategy created by many of Marlborough’s key industries and we want to hear the views of the wider business community and the public to help inform the final regional economic strategy," she said.

The draft strategy sets a direction for the development of Marlborough’s economy, which includes its current successful sectors and also some new, emerging sectors like tech and innovation.

Ms Vermaas says Marlborough needs an integrated economic development strategy involving all industry sectors working together towards a single vision. "It’s an exciting time to be looking forward and seeing how we can work together through collaboration, innovation and embracing new technologies."

The strategy covers seven key focus areas including: aquaculture, aviation, forestry and wood processing, screen and creative industries, tech and innovation, wine, and the MÄori economy.

To read the draft strategy and make a submission go to: https://www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

Once the consultation period closes at 5.00 pm Monday 9 May all submissions will be considered before Council adopts the strategy in late June.