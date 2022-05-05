New sea level rise projections for Aotearoa New Zealand - NZ Psychology Society

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 12:52

NZ SeaRise scientists’ findings that sea level rise around Aotearoa New Zealand is likely to occur faster and to a greater extent than previously predicted, means government must act immediately to prepare communities for the dramatic changes we can expect to see within the next 20 years.

The New Zealand Psychological Society stresses the need for more attention to be given to addressing the serious social, cultural, intergenerational and personal costs that will accompany projected levels of sea rise and cause inundation within cities and coastal communities decades before previously expected.

Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, president of the Psychological Society, said the society’s Climate Psychology Task Force had long been advocating for stronger voices for the people who will be most affected by climate change and coastal sea rise, in government preparations and plans.

"Now, our government has no choice but to make a long overdue investment in the future of Aotearoa," Dr Waitoki says. "It must take immediate steps to invest in established community-based, iwi and hapÅ« led programmes that have existing climate change mitigation strategies with little resourcing.

"Investment is also needed to address the direct impact of rising sea levels on rural communities that are inequitably serviced.

"Planning responses to the inevitable widespread impacts of sea level rise around our coastline and rivers must take into account Maori and Pacific solutions - as we are, and always have been, people of the water."

"Our members have the expertise and experience through our work with international and local networks to inform and lead the interventions that will be essential to empower local people to educate, inform and motivate others in their communities.

"As was specifically addressed in a chapter of the recently released IPCC report, indigenous peoples in Aotearoa, Australia and the Pacific are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, with anticipated significant effects on economic and social well-being and culture.

"Any interventions in Aotearoa must include the priority need to address the effects on Maori communities."

Dr Waitoki says while current government strategies for reducing emissions remain important in the commitment to help mitigate the global drivers of climate change, the implications of the latest data-based projections of sea level rise increase the urgency for government, councils and Iwi to implement effective adaptation plans.

Waiting until 2023 to prepare cross-party legislation is delaying the move too long, Dr Waitoki says.

Scientists have issued a dire warning and sounded the alarm and it is now time for social and psychological science, together with Matauranga Maori, to be engaged in the planning and implementation of adaptation strategies.