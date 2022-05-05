Ha Habit Breathwork Tool 'to tackle anxiety in Aotearoa'

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 12:52

Tauranga based wahine Julia Wikeepa (Ngati Awa, Ngati Maniapoto, Te Atihaunui-A-Paparangi) is on a mission to tackle anxiety with the launch of her breathwork tool and e-book, HÄ Habit.

HÄ Habit has launched a stainless steel breathing tool that can be worn as a necklace and is backed up by a short e-book that allows users to get to the root of their anxiety or patterned behaviour.

Informed by psychological science, matauranga Maori, and Wikeepa’s personal experience, HÄ Habit is one woman’s dream to destigmatize anxiety, and provide Kiwis young and old with a simple tool and the education to self-manage their symptoms.

The launch comes after a call from Maori health leaders for more reporting and mental health services designed from a kaupapa Maori point of view to help a population struggling from the effects of COVID-19.

Police have reported that mental health-related events have been increasing year on year for the past five years, with a spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

"With the uncertainty of Covid-19 and the anxiety that has resulted, I am looking forward to seeing how the HÄ tool and framework will positively impact not only individuals, but their whanau, and the schools or workplaces they attend," said Wikeepa.

The HÄ (‘breath’) tool works by assisting the user in slowing their breathing.

"Slow breathing triggers the parasympathetic nervous system and is scientifically proven to calm the body and mind.

"The tool also helps to train the individual to make a habit of self regulation, and can be used to intercept thought patterns related to addiction, mental illness, and eating disorders."

With similar tools proving popular overseas Wikeepa said she can see potential for the HÄ tool to help reduce anxiety among overworked, stressed people, as well as teachers and employees in high stress occupations - or any one who experiences anxiety or who wants to change patterned behaviour.

Academic Staff Member Centre for Health and Social Practice at Wintec Institute, Dr. Rawiri Karena recommended the tool and said,"I believe that the HÄ tool is better and more accessible than any other calming technique currently available."

"A person alone experiencing an anxiety episode or panic attack can be so overwhelmed, it may become too discombobulating to try to remember anxiety or panic attack calming techniques.

The beauty of the HÄ tool for anxiety and panic attack sufferers, is that no thinking or cognisant skill is required. You just inhale through the nose for 4 seconds , and then exhale through the HÄ tool for 8-10 seconds. Continue, or up the dosage until the anxiety or panic attack is alleviated," he said.

From Addiction and Social Anxiety to HÄ Habit Founder

Growing up with low self esteem and social anxiety, Wikeepa turned to drugs and alcohol during her teen years to suppress her emotions. She also used food as a vice and suffered from bulimia for eight years.

When she was 24, Wikeepa fell pregnant with her son and made the decision to turn her life around. She took online courses to better herself, travelled to India to build houses with Habitat for Humanity, and studied psychology and HR at university.

Wikeepa thrived at university and gained an A grade average, but wanted to find a tangible way to connect indigenous wisdom with her scientific knowledge.

The stainless steel HÄ Tool is available online at hahabitnz.com in silver, gold, and charcoal and is worn around the neck as a stylish, unisex necklace. There is also a koru design available." For schools, workplaces or groups discounts for bulk orders will be considered.