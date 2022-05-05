'Stuff becomes first NZ media organisation to become a Certified B Corp'

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 15:00

Media organisation Stuff has demonstrated its commitment to being a force for good by becoming a Certified B Corporation (B Corp).

B Corps are companies verified by B Lab to achieve high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. The B stands for benefit.

B Corps form a movement transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet.

"The process to become a B Corp has been a year in the making and we are so proud to have met the very high bar that B Lab has set for their certification," says Stuff Chief Executive Sinead Boucher.

"Being a B Corp aligns with Stuff’s strategy of making Aotearoa a better place. We want all that we do, all that we think about and all we produce to be having a tangible, positive impact on Aotearoa and the lives of everyone who lives here.

"We see the certification as a crucial tool to help guide us on this journey, to help us hold ourselves accountable for our actions, and to continue building trust with consumers, communities and suppliers, and to attracting and retaining employees."

The B Impact Assessment (BIA) is the tool used by B Lab to assess a company’s social and environmental performance. Performance is assessed across five impact areas: governance, workers, community, customers and environment.

Stuff’s B Impact score is 83.4 and a transparent report of the company’s breakdown of points will soon be available on the B Corp website.

"Becoming certified is just the start. We must continue living up to the high standards we have already met, and follow the roadmap we have in place for continuous improvement, to help us have an even bigger impact in the future," says Boucher.