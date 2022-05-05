Caritas speaks out against modern day slavery

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 15:22

More than 40 million people are currently enslaved, and over two thirds of those people live in the Asia-Pacific region - our neighbourhood.

In Aotearoa New Zealand, the average household spends $34 per week on products connected to slavery.

"The UK and Australia already have legislation in place to help combat Modern Day Slavery. New Zealand is late in not yet having put law in place to expose such practices. We call on MPs from all sides of Parliament to do the right thing and support legislation to oppose modern day slavery" said Roger Ellis, Engagement Manager for Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand.

"At Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand, we believe that everyone should be protected against slavery and exploitation. The Government has launched a public consultation process to give New Zealanders a say on what should be included in New Zealand's modern slavery legislation. We are urging our supporters to make their views known to their local MP" said Mr Ellis.

Respect for the dignity of all people is a foundational principle in the teaching of the Church and in the scriptures. Modern slavery is a direct attack on the dignity of people everywhere. No matter where they live, people deserve to be safe, fairly paid, and treated with dignity at work. Right now, modern slavery stands in the way for 40 million people.

We're submitting to support legislation protecting the dignity of people in our supply chains. Will you join us?

Follow this link to make a submission.