Negotiations for housing infrastructure funding - Taupo District Council

Thursday, 5 May, 2022 - 17:44

TaupÅ District Mayor David Trewavas has welcomed news that TaupÅ District Council is one of 35 groups selected to negotiate with KÄinga Ora for access to money from its Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The $1 billion Infrastructure Acceleration Fund is designed to help councils pay for infrastructure to enable housing development in areas of need.

TaupÅ District Council has put in a proposal for funding to help build roads, water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure that would in turn enable it to open access to 140ha of council-owned land on TaupÅ’s eastern outskirts (the East Urban Lands) for much-needed housing.

Mr Trewavas said subject to a successful outcome from the negotiation process, this funding would unlock access to the land and in turn help address the severe housing shortage throughout the district.

"It’s great that our housing situation has been recognised and we look forward to talking further with KÄinga Ora on this," Mr Trewavas said.