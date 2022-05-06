'Our voices matter, we deserve to be heard' - Ara Taiohi

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 15:05

The voices of Rangatahi are at the heart of Youth Week, ‘Our voices matter, we deserve to be heard’: Taringa Whakarongo! Ki Te Reo o NgÄ Taiohi’.

With nearly 300 events happening across the motu. Rangatahi are leading, co-designing, or hosting a range of events, from poetry nights, art workshops, sporting events, debate competitions, to outdoor movie nights.

"During a long season where ‘coming of age’ events previous generations have taken for granted have not been able to occur, Youth Week provides opportunities to Rangatahi to develop their leadership skills and run events that positively impact their communities," says Jane Zintl, Ara Taiohi CEO.

Our young people are incredibly resilient and are at the helm of re-creating events in the communities to bring their friends, neighbours, and school communities together during and beyond Youth Week.

Youth Week (7-15 May) creates space for young people to design, develop and deliver ways to uplift their wellbeing and that of their whÄnau and communities. Ara Taiohi (the peak body for youth development) is the kaitiaki of Youth Week, an annual festival of events where we as a nation celebrate our young people, their strengths, talents and resilience.

The Youth Week team was overwhelmed by the positive community responses to producing events around the motu, with 64 events receiving the Youth Week grant contributions from the Ministry of Youth Development - Te ManatÅ« Whakahiato Taiohi and Ihi Aotearoa/Sport New Zealand, with numerous other events being supported by their local organisations. It is amazing to see local communities looking to celebrate their rangatahi by enabling opportunities for youth-led events.

One answer for this call to action comes from the rangatahi of Te Karanga Trust who have created the first official Youth Week waiata - "Our Voices Matter". A project entirely youth led and produced, this track tells their stories the way they want to be heard.

With festivities taking place across the nation, May is set to be an explosive month with the voices of young people sending ripples across the motu. Sparking conversations that could establish a big change for this nation’s future, as "the future will forever be in the hands of our Rangatahi" - Rehua, waiata artist, 19yrs.

To find out more about Youth Week, go to youthweek.org.nz