April 2022 State of the Environment - Hawke's Bay Regional Council

Rainfall took a breather over April after pummeling the region the previous two months. We braced for more when ex-tropical cyclone Fili approached, but it lightly swatted northern areas and shunned the south. Most of the region ended April with only a third of the month’s average rainfall, while Waikaremoana and northern Hawke’s Bay edged into the normal range. River flows across the region held up well, despite the dearth of rain in many areas, staying near or above average for the month. So too soil moisture, which stood above median levels for the time of year. Our aquifers were still accepting the ample rain from previous months so April’s groundwater levels couldn’t have looked much happier. Temperatures climbed almost a degree above average, both day and night. But for the first time this year, the region’s lowest temperature for the month was prefixed with a negative. Winter is galloping towards us folks, turning our minds and noses to air quality. Check out our report on that next month.

For the full rundown find the State of the Environment Report here - https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/assets/Document-Library/Reports/State-of-the-Environment-Report/2022-04-State-of-the-Environment-Report-April-2022.pdf