Wellington's Loemis Festival: A mid-winter festival of Feasting

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 16:45

LÅemis (pron. lew-mis) is an annual multi-arts celebration of mid-winter that takes place in multiple locations all around Te Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington, 10-21 June.

This 12-day festival leads into the winter solstice, Maruaroa o Takurua, which precedes Puanga and Matariki. LÅemis ends on the ‘longest night’ (Winter Solstice, 21 June) which marks the beginning of longer days, making it an ideal time to embrace the dark winter nights through feasting, singing, dancing, and fire.

This year will coincide with a spectacular Super Full Moon (14 June) where the Moon will be at its closest approach to Earth, making it 14% bigger than normal. To make the most of this, we’ve created a one-off, immersive electronic music event under glass at the Begonia House (see ‘Bio Electricity’ below).

Festival creator Andrew Laking said; "We’re very excited about this year’s diverse programme, made up entirely of new works that we have been preparing over the last twelve months! Featuring a rich array of music, theatre, games, craftwork, processions, fire, newly scored films, werewolves, aliens, and the festival’s biggest food offering yet - there is a lot to discover and experience."

Five event highlights include:

Elevation: Time Scales by Ruby Solly: 10 - 21 June, Mount Victoria, FREEDownload the free app (from June 10), walk up Mount Victoria (or down, or both!) and take in Ruby Solly’s beautiful new taonga pÅ«oro composition, which responds in real time to your altitude. https://www.loemis.nz/altitude Bio Electricity, 14 June, The Begonia House, tickets from $25Settle in for an hour of new electronic music with Toby Laing (The Labcoats, Fat Freddy’s Drop); Parks (Honzoh, Ladi6); and Riki Gooch (Cave Circles, Lord Echo, Fabulous Arabia, The Adults) from a truly beautiful location to enjoy the Super Moon, the Begonia House, Wellington’s finest historic, heated glass enclosure. https://www.loemis.nz/bio-electricity Silent Shorts: 16 June, The Roxy Cinema, tickets from $20Composer and musician Justin Firefly (Shades of Shakti, Congress of Animals, Fly My Pretties) has written three new scores to be performed live with an ensemble for this series of brilliant silent shorts - Cinderella, The Scarecrow and A Trip to the Moon, which are premiering at The Roxy Cinema. https://www.loemis.nz/silent-shorts Fantasia: 18 June, Dom Polski Club, tickets from $20Jake Baxendale (Richter City Rebels, Arthur St. Loft Orchestra, The Jac) and Michael Costeloe (Bazurka, Royal New Zealand Air Force Band) hit-the-town with an epic, one-off 10-piece big band gig that continues a musical thread that has run through the festival since it began in 2016. https://www.loemis.nz/fantasia Pests, Plants and Poisons: 19 June, Zealandia, tickets $130Four of Wellington’s top chefs combine for this magical, one-off event at Zealandia: a multi-course degustation that explores an array of tasty wild foods and plants. For good measure, we’ve added in three complementary plant-based cocktail tasters for you to try, made of grain-alcohol- infused with foraged flavours. - non-alcoholic option available.https://www.loemis.nz/pests-plants-and-poisons

A warm welcome to all to join LÅemis for an exciting celebration of winter, feasting, transformation and discovery. The full programme is out now at https://www.loemis.nz/

Many events are already sold out, so check it out today, secure your place, and don’t miss out!