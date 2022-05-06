Fun activities planned for Youth Week, May 9-13

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 16:46

It’s Youth Week next week and to celebrate a number of fun events have been lined up at Flaxmere and Camberley Community Centres.

Youth Week is a nationwide festival where rangatahi across the country celebrate and embrace their talents, passions, and successes. This year’s Hastings line-up has been planned in conjunction with the Hastings Youth Council, so is by our youth for our youth, said council chairperson Lena Ormsby.

"By drawing upon each of our passions and connections amongst friends and whÄnau, we have planned activities that we feel will appeal to and suit a wide range of those our age in our community. "We all felt it was important to cater to all our rangatahi and their many interests. This way all are included and brought closer together as a community."

Youth councillors themselves will be attending as many events as possible and hope to get to know some of the other young people that take part.

"We encourage families to attend our events and enjoy what’s on offer - and for young people it’s a great chance to have fun and make new friends."

The programme is listed below or can be found at https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/youthweek What’s on:

Monday May 9

Camberley Community Centre - 3pm to 4pm - Three-point shootout comp, prizes, free kai, music and chill out space

Flaxmere Community Centre - 3pm to 5pm - Table Tennis competition, free kai and prizes

Tuesday, May 10

Flaxmere Community Centre - 3pm to 5pm - Playstation gaming night, free kai, prizes

Wednesday, May 11

Flaxmere Community Centre - 3pm to 5pm - Three-point basketball shootout, giveaways, prizes

Thursday, May 12

Flaxmere Community Centre - 3pm to 5pm - Coffee Shop Trivia Night, free kai, hot drink station, prizes

Friday, May 13

Camberley Community Centre - 3pm to 4pm - Community ki-o-rahi game delivered by Sport Hawke’s Bay, prizes, free kai, music and chill out space.