DCC and Isaac Construction statement regarding George Street incident

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 15:49

The Dunedin City Council and Isaac Construction are focused on supporting their people, following an incident in which a construction worker received an electric shock while working on the George Street - Retail Quarter Upgrade this morning.

Isaac Construction Chief Executive Jeremy Dixon says the worker received burns after a live cable was accidentally cut.

Mr Dixon says the injuries are serious but thankfully not life threatening. The worker is in a stable condition and receiving treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting our colleague, her family and the wider Isaac team. Many of our people are understandably feeling very upset at what’s happened," he says.

DCC General Manager Corporate and Quality Robert West says Worksafe was notified shortly after the incident occurred about 9am.

Mr West says the worksite - located on George Street between Moray Place and St Andrew Street - was promptly made safe and has been closed until further notice to allow investigations into exactly what happened to take place.

"Our thoughts are with the injured person, their whÄnau and the wider Isaac Construction team," he says.

"Many DCC staff, particularly those working closely on the Retail Quarter project, are also feeling very shaken about what’s happened. Our immediate focus is on supporting people - this includes making our employment counselling service available to both DCC and Isaac staff affected.

"We would also like to thank members of the public, particularly an off-duty doctor, who provided first aid assistance immediately after the incident."

Mr West says that it is too early at this stage to say what effect the incident will have on the project’s timeline.

"Other than ensuring the site is safe and the route for tomorrow’s University graduation parade is ready to go, we are focused on supporting our people through this difficult time."