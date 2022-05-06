Officials dupe Councillors over 2 billion dollar cycle plan

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 15:37

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says the twelve councillors who voted to endorse a $2 billion cycling plan have been duped by officials.

At a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, officials from Auckland Transport denied that councillors were being asked to endorse an additional $1.7 billion of expenditure on cycleways. They said the vote was to endorse a business case that outlined a plan to spend $306 million of funding the Council had previously approved for inclusion in the Regional Land Transport Plan (RLTP).

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen says, "This is incredible spin. Councillors voted to endorse the intent and direction of a programme that Auckland Transport claims will cost a total of $2 billion to fully implement over the next decade. Even Mayor Goff acknowledged that he did not know where the additional $1.7 billion would come from. He voted for it anyway, as if he hopes the money will magically appear."

"The wishful thinking around the Council table is that central government will pay the shortfall. That’s never going to happen. Sooner or later officials will go cap in hand back to ratepayers. It is imperative that the next Mayor and Council send them packing."

On the arrogance in which this process has been ushered through the Governing Body, Mr Van Veen says:

"The fact that AT withheld a copy of its draft business case from councillors until the night before this crucial vote tells the public all they need to know. Mayor Goff’s supporters might be gullible. But the people of Auckland are not."

"We believe that is the reason why AT won’t release the full results of research on Aucklanders’ attitudes to cycling. It is revealing that officials would not produce the demographic breakdown when asked to by councillors."

"The reality is that we’ve already poured in hundreds of millions via the Urban Cycleways Programme since 2014. And on top of the $306 million that’s been allocated over the next decade, there is a further $70 million of projects underway, with a strong emphasis on improving safety. Meanwhile, AT says it is running out of money and might not be able to maintain public transport services at the current rate!"

"AT’s public transport empire is burning, but officials are too busy planning more aqueducts."