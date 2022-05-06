New Year's Honours recipients recognised - Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 17:18

Fire and Emergency people from Kumeu, Kawakawa, Murchison, Clinton, and RuatÅria were presented with their Royal Honours at Government House today.

Governor General, Dame Cindy Kiro presented Wayne Martin, Paul Wilkins, Bill Harris, and Gina Chaffey-Aupori with Queen’s Service Medals.

Murray Binning received a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit at the same ceremony.

Brian Vincent from Åpunake was presented with his Queen’s Service Medal earlier this week.

Fire and Emergency Board Chair, Rebecca Keoghan says, "These honours reflect the commitment and hard mahi the recipients have put into their communities and our organisation. They make our communities safer, stronger, and more resilient; and we couldn’t be prouder of them."

"I believe I can speak on behalf of everyone in Aotearoa when I thank them for their commitment to keeping New Zealanders safe. Congratulations on receiving such a well-deserved honour."