Precautionary Boil Water Notice Lifted - Springfield - Selwyn District Council

Friday, 6 May, 2022 - 17:45

The Precautionary Boil Water Notice in place for Springfield has been lifted this afternoon.

The boil water notice has been in place since early February following a heavy rain event, which stirred up landslides, and silt, sand and clay material washed into the river during the May 2021 floods and subsequent heavy rain events. These events also affected the course of the river.

The Council acknowledges that this has been a challenging time for the Springfield community while our staff have been working to resolve these issues.

The Council has under taken a significant programme of work to upgrade the Springfield water supply, including work already planned prior to the May 2021 flooding, as well as work planned to address the issues associated with the flooding impacts.

Construction is ongoing on a new 500m3 reservoir for treated water and six new 30m3 storage tanks for raw water which are due for completion in July.

In mid-April the Council and Environment Canterbury began river works to redirect part of the flow of the Kowai River back to its original course before the flooding and away from an area of vegetation that the river had moved to flow through. This was identified in April as the river levels dropped enough for the issue to become visible. The Council and Environment Canterbury will continue to work together to manage these works.

Construction of a pipeline between Sheffield and Springfield was agreed in April and work is underway. The pipeline will allow additional supply from Sheffield to supplement the Springfield supply and the pipe is expected to be completed in July.

Following a successful trial last year, the Council is also working on designs for a membrane treatment plant to be built in Springfield in 2023. Membrane treatment filters smaller particles from the water than the current cartridge filter system.