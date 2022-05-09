Funds urgently needed for mental health peer support - Life Matters

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 11:35

Increasing reports of suicidal people being turned away from mental health services when seeking support reinforce the critical need for increased peer support services for those in mental distress.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust is holding its annual street appeal this month and is deeply concerned that more people are falling through the cracks in the mental health system.

Life Matters is based in Dunedin and co-general manager Corinda Taylor says there have been increased reports of people unable to receive the care they need. "This may be due to hospitals having to re-prioritise available beds due to Covid, it may be due to other factors. Peer support workers are trained to be providing listening support and to walk alongside people as they navigate through the mental health system. We are not clinicians; we do not diagnose or judge. We provide a supportive listening ear which can contribute to de-escalation of a dangerous situation and allow the person time to get the support they need.

"Peer support workers will also undertake some advocacy for people if they are being blocked from receiving services," Mrs Taylor said.

Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust has been operating in Dunedin since 2014 and has trained peer support workers. "However, we receive no government funding, and we are entirely funded through community grants and donations. "The government has committed to increase funding to mental health services and improve the way they are delivered. But this is taking time to bed in at the community level. Recently the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission found long wait times for specialist support, more prescriptions being handed out for anti-depressants and more MÄori being put in solitary confinement.

A principle of the He Ara Oranga report released by the Government in 2018 was the people with lived experience should be at the heart of the mental health system with increased services for people seeking support, providing therapy and treatment, peer support, cultural support and self-management support.

Corinda Taylor says that while there are signs of change, it’s not happening at the pace required to support the increasing numbers of people suffering anxiety and requiring immediate support for significant and life-threatening mental distress.

"This puts pressure on community organisations like Life Matters, which now runs a Crisis Café one evening a week and would like to expand to meet the needs in the community. To do this we need more funding, and we ask the community to support us.

"Trained peer support workers need to be embedded throughout the mental health system. In emergency departments, mental health wards, in GP surgeries and to work alongside clinicians in all settings.

"There is a chronic shortage of trained counsellors and an urgent need for that counselling to be provided to people in mental distress and those bereaved by suicide free of charge. We also need more coroners and financial support for people going through the coronial system after a family member has died by suicide. Families who go through these processes are repeatedly traumatised and need ongoing support when facing long delays. Life Matters will run its annual appeal day on 20 May and has a QR code which takes people to its Give Little page where they can donate directly or through our website www.lifematters.org.nz/donate