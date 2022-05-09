Restaurant Association and Northtec launch training programme

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 12:01

The Restaurant Association and NorthTec have launched the Te Tupu Tahi- training programme after recognising a need to grow and develop the hospitality industry in Te Tai Tokerau.

The training programme comprises workplace based training along with online learning and gives junior chefs working in professional kitchens or those interested in becoming chefs an opportunity to receive a NZ Certificate in Cookery Level 3 and Level 4.

During the course of the programme, the trainees/mÄhuri-- will attend sessions at NorthTec’s Raumanga campus.

MÄhuri will be supported in their workplace, by the Restaurant Association Te Tupu Tahi coordinator and by NorthTec’s kaiako. This will enhance the workplace learning and focus predominantly on students acquiring underpinning knowledge to integrate with their practical workplace learning experiences.

Mahuri are expected to engage in online self-directed learning for most of the theory work in the programme.

"Involvement in the programme makes it easier for chefs in Te Tai Tokerau to gain qualifications whilst working in our industry. In addition, knowing they have mentoring support from a team through their training is a vital component to their success," says Restaurant Association CEO Marisa Bidois

"By upskilling the employee, they will gain a sense of accomplishment, increase industry knowledge, and therefore be a more valuable asset to the business itself. This will in turn improve productivity, reduce staffing turnover, empower staff, and ultimately improve the business overall."

MÄhuri will be assessed on prior skills and mahi in a discussion with the employer which reduces the time spent away from the business,

"Moving away from Unit Standards to an achievement-based assessment model gives the mÄhuri more ownership of their learning as well as provide better outcomes for industry. As NorthTec assumes the responsibility of learning and assessment, this enables the employer to focus on their business," said NorthTec’s Pathway Manager, Lisette Buckle.

Businesses and students wishing to apply can do so from 9th May on https://www.northtec.ac.nz/programmes

Notes to editors:

-Te tupu tahi represents ‘to grow together or simultaneously’ which is what this traineeship aims to do: grow the akÅnga/employee as well as the business and therefore the hospitality industry as a whole.

--Trainees will be referred to as mÄhuri, meaning sapling, as they represent a young tree that we will nurture, shape, develop, and teach to grow for the industry. Based upon the MÄori proverb: