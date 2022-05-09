Celebrating heroes for Road Safety Week 2022 - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 11:28

Our road safety heroes will be celebrated and Gisborne’s town clock will light up yellow to recognise Road Safety Week which starts today.

This week Council will post a picture each day on its Facebook page of a local road safety hero. It’s a chance for you to tag someone you know who also works to make our roads safer.

Council community lifelines road safety educator Lauriel Chase says the 2022 campaign highlights how all road users can take responsibility for their own safety and that of others.

"We support the national campaign Road to Zero - that it takes everyone to get to no one. In TairÄwhiti for the year ended 30 June 2022, already 34 people have suffered serious injuries in vehicle crashes, three people lost their lives and we know each death affects hundreds."

Ms Chase says Road Safety Week in TairÄwhiti ties in with the charity Brake, which founded and runs Road Safety Week as an annual event to promote awareness.

In New Zealand, hundreds of people are killed and thousands more injured on our roads every year. People who walk and cycle are especially vulnerable. There are lots of people working to make our roads safer and we want to recognise them as part of Road Safety Week.

Our town clock will join other national monuments like the #LoveTaupo sign to be illuminated yellow. The yellow ribbon is also worn to remember those we have lost on our roads because of vehicle crashes.

Remember to check out Council’s Facebook page for the local hero each day and take the opportunity to tag your own.

Everyone can be a road safety hero.