Growing kai gardens for our tamariki - Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 12:59

Iconic charity Keep New Zealand Beautiful today launches the Kai Garden Competition, an opportunity for pre-school, primary and intermediate aged students to design, build and grow an edible garden for their school with up to $15,000 in grants to be won.

The Kai Garden Competition encourages students to focus on (kai) edible and/or rongoÄ (traditional MÄori medicinal) plants, and to use sustainable or reclaimed materials where possible. The ten winning designs will each receive $1,500- towards building and maintaining an edible garden.

The competition has been designed to work in with the New Zealand School Curriculum, but also aims to provide lessons far beyond simply growing a garden such as teaching children about healthy lifestyles, which crops grow best in different environments, seasonal eating, and returning waste to the earth through composting. Heather Saunderson, CEO of Keep New Zealand Beautiful said, "the Kai Garden Competition is a great opportunity to teach environmental kaitiakitanga, or stewardship, helping make students responsible and proud caretakers of their little patch."

The Kai Garden Competition is one of many programmes that makes up Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s strategy, all of which aim to address climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution. "We’ve become reliant on vegetables trucked in from far-away destinations, and often shipped or even flown in from overseas to satisfy our demands for out-of-season fruits and vegetables, when a small part of the solution is right there in that vacant plot of garden space," said Ms Saunderson.

"Educating and encouraging our schools and tamariki to get dug in, quite literally, by growing and harvesting their own nutritious food will have flow-on effects that can only benefit them, their communities and even the planet well into the future."

Ultimately, the Kai Garden Competition also aims to make the process of hands-on learning fun and accessible. "Gardening can be an enjoyable skill that, once acquired, can be a lifelong hobby," says Ms Saunderson. "Spending time outside, exploring in the soil, watching seeds sprout, and harvesting the bounty can be enjoyable and memorable ways for students to spend their time."