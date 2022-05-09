|
As the days get shorter and the nights get cooler, WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket and the National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service are reminding whÄnau to make every sleep a safe sleep for precious pÄpi this winter.
WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket Acting Chief Nurse Karen Magrath says sudden unexpected death of an infant (SUDI) is a leading cause of death for pÄpi in Aotearoa New Zealand, but safe sleep practices can prevent many of these sad events.
"WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurses, health workers and kaiÄwhina provide safe sleep advice tailored to the unique needs of whÄnau. This is done in a way that is mana-enhancing and non-judgmental, and takes into account whÄnau strengths, wishes, beliefs, practices and pÄpi developmental stage."
Ms Magrath says there are ways to keep pÄpi safe as the cooler months approach.
"Use more clothing layers on your pÄpi in cooler weather, rather than adding more layers of bedding. And make sure any blankets you use are lightweight, made of natural fibres, the right size for baby’s bed, and securely tucked in under the mattress," Ms Magrath says.
"Baby sleeping bags or sleep sacks are popular - but it’s important to make sure these are good quality, the right size for baby, have fitted neck and arm holes or sleeves, and a dome or zip fastening, so there’s no danger of pÄpi slipping inside a bag that’s too big."
Other ways to keep pÄpi safe in bed are:
place your pÄpi near the foot of their bed to stop them slipping down under the covers keep your baby’s room well-aired with the door open, especially if you use a heater keep your baby’s room warm but not too hot - it should feel comfy for a lightly-clothed adult check your pÄpi is warm enough by putting two fingers on the top of their back. If their back is warm, then they're warm enough. If their back is hot or sticky, take off a layer or some covers.
Ms Magrath adds that parents and caregivers who choose to share their bed with their baby should always put their baby in their own separate sleep space beside them.
"If you like to keep your pÄpi close while you’re both sleeping, always use a wahakura or PÄpi-Pod," Ms Magrath says. "These are designed so you can share a bed with your pÄpi, while keeping them in their own separate space and safe from accidental suffocation."
Fay Selby-Law, General Manager of the National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service, says although SUDI rates have reduced significantly, they have not fallen equitably across the whole population.
"MÄori babies around seven times more likely and Pasifika babies nearly four times more likely to die from SUDI," says Ms Selby-Law.
Ms Selby-Law says the National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service is committed to ensuring all newborn pÄpi have a safe sleep environment.
"By ensuring wahakura are readily available to any whÄnau with a newborn, we are actively helping to promote excellent safe sleeping habits," she says.
"The pandemic has highlighted the many inequities and cultural barriers within the healthcare system - and the lack of access to wahakura for all whÄnau is one of these barriers.
"The National SUDI Prevention Coordination Service is committed to breaking down all barriers and ensuring all whÄnau have access to wahakura as soon as they need it."
Ms Selby-Law says ensuring every baby has a safe sleep, every time they sleep, will dramatically reduce the number of SUDI cases in Aotearoa.
"SUDI still affects around 40 to 50 pÄpi in Aotearaoa New Zealand each year. This is an absolute tragedy and my heart goes out to anyone who has lost their precious pÄpi this way."
Anyone who needs a baby bed can ask their WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket nurse, Well Child Tamariki Ora provider, midwife or doctor for help to get one.
