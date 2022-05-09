Council to introduce recycling trial - Horowhenua

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 17:33

From today, we’re introducing a one month recycling trial for food and beverage cartons. These cartons, used for things like long-life milk, plant-based milks and juices, will be recycled in to low-carbon building materials made by Hamilton-based company, saveBOARD.

Two collection locations have been established in Levin, at Horowhenua District Council’s Civic Building, and Te Whare Mahana Community Hub on Bristol Street. Residents can bring their washed and flattened beverage cartons, including the lids, in to one of these locations. The cartons will be consolidated with other councils in the lower North Island, compressed into bales and picked up by saveBOARD for recycling in their Hamilton factory.

Horowhenua District Council’s Waste Minimisation Officer, Robbie Stillwell said, "We’re excited to get this trial off the ground. Not only will we be minimising waste that goes to landfill, but the cartons will be recycled in to a product which meets the demand in New Zealand for more sustainable building materials." Stillwell adds, "If the trial is a success, we will look at establishing additional collection locations throughout the district. If anyone would like to establish their own collection point, they can get in touch with our Waste Minimisation team on 06 366 0999."

Providing a closed loop solution for composite packaging, including beverage cartons, is at the core of saveBOARD’s business. They achieve this by reusing and recycling packaging, turning it in to low-carbon building materials, and establishing a take-back programme where off-cuts are re-used to make new boards. To read more about this innovative company, visit https://www.saveboard.nz.

How to prepare your beverage cartons for recycling

Open them out flat

Rinse and dry

Leave lid on

Drop off at one of the community collection locations

Collection location opening hours

Te Whare Mahana Community Hub - Monday-Friday: 9am-3pm

Horowhenua District Council Civic Building - Monday-Friday (except Wednesdays): 9am-5pm, Wednesday: 9.30am-5pm

For further information about Council’s specialised recycling services, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/SpecialisedRecycling