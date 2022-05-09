BCITO supports apprenticeship boost’s extension

Monday, 9 May, 2022 - 18:41

BCITO, a division of Te PÅ«kenga subsidiary Work Based Learning Ltd, supports the Government’s decision to extend its Apprenticeship Boost scheme.

Director of BCITO, Jason Hungerford, says that Apprenticeship Boost is essential for training the skilled pipeline of workers needed in the building and construction industry.

"With record demand for construction work, and despite current supply chain issues, New Zealand needs qualified workers more than ever. To have an innovative and responsive education system, targeted investment in vocational training is vital."

BCITO has seen rapid growth in its apprentice numbers, which are now at record levels, since Apprenticeship Boost was introduced in August 2020.

"At the end of March 2022, we had 21,600 apprentices undertaking training across our 15 trades. This is up an astonishing 55% from the 13,900 apprentices in August 2020. The number of employers supporting apprentices has increased from 6,900 to 9,500 in the same time period, demonstrating how important this support is for businesses."

He says it gives employers support to continue training apprentices, particularly with some of the challenges currently being faced, such as the supply of building materials.

"Employing and training an apprentice is a large financial commitment for any employer, many of which are small and have limited resources. Apprenticeship Boost not only reduces the cost of training but produces a skilled and long-term worker for the sector."

BCITO is the division of Te PÅ«kenga Work Based Learning responsible for building and construction sector training. Its speciality trades include carpentry, tiling, painting and decorating, concreting, joinery, flooring, and stonemasonry, among others. Approximately 65% of its apprentices are enrolled in carpentry.