Restricted fire season lifted in the Mackenzie Basin

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 11:03

The Mackenzie Basin has moved into an open fire season today (Wednesday 11 May). This means that a permit is no longer required to light an open air fire in the area.

Fire and Emergency District Manager Rob Hands says the lower temperatures and higher humidity in autumn have made it possible to ease the restrictions on open air fires in the Mackenzie Basin. The fireworks ban has also been lifted.

However, he says everyone planning to light a fire in the open or let off fireworks still needs to ensure they do it safely and with consideration for others.

The rest of the Mid South Canterbury District is already in an open fire season, with the exception of the Geraldine Forest Zone, the Waimate Forest Zone and all public conservation land. Those areas are in a restricted fire season all year round because of their inherent risk of fire.

If you’re unsure about what restrictions are in place anywhere in New Zealand, go to www.checkitsalright.nz or call 0800 658 628.