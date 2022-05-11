Wych and The Salvation Army team up to 'improve localised fundraising support'

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 12:20

Wych Money, an AI-powered financial personal assistant which takes the effort out of managing personal finances, has developed a QR code based option for New Zealanders to donate money safely to The Salvation Army.

Wych have designed a donation model based on QR code technology, which has been around for many years but popularised through the pandemic. With the public already using QR codes, it provided a sensible solution to make it easy for generous kiwis to scan and donate. .

The generation of Wych’s localised codes will allow 80 different areas around New Zealand to raise support through card based donations and the money will directly impact the community they are in.

Wych CEO, Dermot Butterfield, "We have created a product that can adapt to the needs of any fundraisers. We have been in discussions with The Salvation Army for several months. Our team moved with agility from contract signing to delivery in a little under a month.

Wych have recently completed activation onto the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission register, proving they have the know-how and technology to handle financial data safely. The technology used permits a safe and personal approach to donation where the donator can do everything from the comfort of their own device.

"We are so pleased to be partnering with The Salvation Army as our first large scale partner."continued Dermot, "I was able to donate at my local Salvation Army this weekend and found a real sense of pride over our first iteration of Wych Donate".