Hurricanes and Highlanders back Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 16:04

Two of the country’s top Super Rugby teams are hoping their support will encourage people to dig deep for The Salvation Army’s annual appeal.

The Red Shield Appeal helps to fund The Salvation Army’s community-based social services aimed at helping the most vulnerable in our society, including foodbanks, financial mentoring and counselling, addiction services, supported accommodation and Positive Lifestyle Programmes.

"In a time when the cost of living keeps on rising and more people are needing help, the support of rugby players and their fans is a welcome reinforcement for our vital social services," says Salvation Army Public Relations Director, Tim Hamilton.

Hurricanes CEO Avan Lee says, "Our partnership with The Salvation Army means we can assist fellow Kiwis who are struggling. Our community is incredibly important to us and helping The Salvation Army raise money and awareness is something we take pride in - we encourage everyone to support the Red Shield Appeal."

"This appeal also offers fans the opportunity to win ‘money can’t buy’ experiences, with some of the biggest names in rugby," says Lee.

Highlander’s CEO Roger Clark commented, "It is really important from a Highlanders perspective that we are actively supportive of our community and partnering with The Salvation Army allows us do this in a meaningful way."

"Everybody has felt the strain of COVID within our lives and people are doing it tough. We encourage our fans to get behind this initiative and help us help The Salvation Army this Red Shield Appeal."

The Salvation Army is the Match Day Charity for the games on Saturday 21 May: Hurricanes vs Melbourne Rebels at Sky Stadium, Wellington and then on the Sunday 22 May: Highlanders vs Waratahs at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

The two teams will undertake a range of activities to support the appeal, including:

Adding a $1 donation option for fans when buying tickets to the above games

Collecting donations at upcoming matches (Hurricanes, 21 May; Highlanders, 22 May)

Online Trade Me auctions of ‘Money can’t buy experiences’ with senior players, including Ardie Savea, Jordie Barrett, Aaron Smith and Marty Banks

Player videos and other content on social media.

Players will also roll up their sleeves to support a Salvation Army Family Store and a foodbank. Hurricanes players will donate items to a Family Store in Wellington and do volunteer work in-store, such as preparing donated items for sale. Highlanders’ players meanwhile will donate food items to a Salvation Army foodbank in Dunedin and help to prepare food parcels.

In the past year, up to the end of March 2022, The Salvation Army provided 80,587 food parcels to vulnerable families around Aotearoa, while its Family Stores save around 16,000 tonnes from the landfill each year.