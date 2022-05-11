Poroporoaki: Harerangi Meihana (Harry Mason) - Willie Jackson

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 16:37

Kua hinga ngÄ kapua pÅuri i runga i Taranaki maunga. Kua wehe atu rÄ te Tumuaki o te HÄhi Ratana, arÄ ko matua Harerangi Meihana.

E koro, moe mai rÄ. Me piki ake koe mÄ runga te aroha o to iwi ki te taha o to koroua, arÄ a TahupÅtiki Wiremu Ratana. E Harerangi, he kÄkano rangatira koe i ruia mai i RangiÄtea. He maha noa ngÄ tini kÄkano kua tiakina e o ringa, kua waiho rÄ Äianei i te ÄtÄrangi o to haerenga. OtirÄ, ahakoa te pÅuri, me whiti mai te rÄ, kia ahu mai ngÄ otaota mo ngÄ rÄ kei tua.

E te pou, haere atu rÄ, hoki atu rÄ kei raro i te aroha o te Matua, te Tama, te Wairua Tapu, me ngÄ Anahera Pono, me te MÄngai e tautoko mai, Äianei ake nei Äe.

Ratana worshipers are mourning the loss of a great leader, Harerangi Meihana (Harry Mason), Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says.

Harerangi, 87, had been unwell for some time and passed away peacefully at his home in Ratana, surrounded by his whÄnau this morning.

The church leader was ordained in 1999, and became the movement’s seventh Tumuaki or president and was the grandson of the church founder Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.

"He was a loving man, who focused on whÄnau and focused on his faith. The legacy that he leaves behind is his steadfast approach to the kaupapa that was left by his grandfather. He always maintained his strength and love for God and the teachings of the mÄramatanga of his grandfather."

Harerangi was a stalwart for Kotahitanga for the MÄori people and stood alongside Te Arikinui TÅ«heitia Paki, TÄ Tumu Te Heuheu and Wirangi Pera the Poutikanga for the Ringatu Church.

"While he had an unyielding faith in God, he was also a rugby fan and a fantastic pianist, who played alongside some of our best MÄori musicians. He loved the All Blacks but was an avid supporter of the Ratana MÄramatanga Sports Club.

"People were at the forefront of every decision he made as a leader in the Union and in the church. He also made it obvious and evident that he was a staunch Labour Party supporter.

"He wasn’t afraid to make uncomfortable decisions in his tenure as Tumuaki of the church. For him it was always about, what was best for the people?

"While his passing will be a huge lose to his whÄnau, I know he now joins the love of his life, his late wife Hohipera Betty Meihana, so my condolence goes out to them at this time," Willie Jackson said.

Harerangi is survived by his numerous tamariki, mokopuna, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.