Poroporoaki: Harerangi Meihana (Harry Mason) - Willie Jackson

Kua hinga ngÄ kapua pÅuri i runga i Taranaki maunga. Kua wehe atu rÄ te Tumuaki o te HÄhi Ratana, arÄ ko matua Harerangi Meihana.
E koro, moe mai rÄ. Me piki ake koe mÄ runga te aroha o to iwi ki te taha o to koroua, arÄ a TahupÅtiki Wiremu Ratana. E Harerangi, he kÄkano rangatira koe i ruia mai i RangiÄtea. He maha noa ngÄ tini kÄkano kua tiakina e o ringa, kua waiho rÄ Äianei i te ÄtÄrangi o to haerenga. OtirÄ, ahakoa te pÅuri, me whiti mai te rÄ, kia ahu mai ngÄ otaota mo ngÄ rÄ kei tua.
E te pou, haere atu rÄ, hoki atu rÄ kei raro i te aroha o te Matua, te Tama, te Wairua Tapu, me ngÄ Anahera Pono, me te MÄngai e tautoko mai, Äianei ake nei Äe.
Ratana worshipers are mourning the loss of a great leader, Harerangi Meihana (Harry Mason), Minister for MÄori Development Willie Jackson says.
Harerangi, 87, had been unwell for some time and passed away peacefully at his home in Ratana, surrounded by his whÄnau this morning.
The church leader was ordained in 1999, and became the movement’s seventh Tumuaki or president and was the grandson of the church founder Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.
"He was a loving man, who focused on whÄnau and focused on his faith. The legacy that he leaves behind is his steadfast approach to the kaupapa that was left by his grandfather. He always maintained his strength and love for God and the teachings of the mÄramatanga of his grandfather."
Harerangi was a stalwart for Kotahitanga for the MÄori people and stood alongside Te Arikinui TÅ«heitia Paki, TÄ Tumu Te Heuheu and Wirangi Pera the Poutikanga for the Ringatu Church.
"While he had an unyielding faith in God, he was also a rugby fan and a fantastic pianist, who played alongside some of our best MÄori musicians. He loved the All Blacks but was an avid supporter of the Ratana MÄramatanga Sports Club.
"People were at the forefront of every decision he made as a leader in the Union and in the church. He also made it obvious and evident that he was a staunch Labour Party supporter.
"He wasn’t afraid to make uncomfortable decisions in his tenure as Tumuaki of the church. For him it was always about, what was best for the people?
"While his passing will be a huge lose to his whÄnau, I know he now joins the love of his life, his late wife Hohipera Betty Meihana, so my condolence goes out to them at this time," Willie Jackson said.
Harerangi is survived by his numerous tamariki, mokopuna, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
