Racism and harassment claims at Pacifica complex

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022 - 16:41

An investigation is underway into the toxic and racist working environment, run out of the Pacifica Apartment complex.

Neil Hemraj, the Operations Manager of the Pacifica, has an Employment Relations Authority Hearing looming due to him allegedly breaching the Employment Relations Act. This includes discriminating, racially harassing, controlling the personal life of, and unjustifiably disadvantaging his direct report, 19-year-old East Asian man, Pacifica employee, and resident, Ashley Zheng.

Mr Hemraj, who in 2018 won Hotel Industry Front Office Services Employee of the Year, is responsible for the day-to-day management of the concierge team who work very closely with the building manager, Shaun Clasby and other contractors.

In Mr Zheng’s Statement of Problem letter dated 18 February 2022, he cites claims of Mr Hemraj cutting his working hours on multiple occasions with no notice after issues were raised through the proper channels, racial harassment and bullying behaviour - including threatening termination on multiple occasions and failing to provide rest and meal breaks without proper compensation.

Pacifica’s front of house female employees have anonymously expressed that the work environment is like a ‘boys club’ and that Neil Hemraj is unapproachable.

The Pacifica, in addition to being New Zealand’s tallest residential building, is the recipient of the prestigious Templeton Group’s 2021 Multi-Unit Residential Property Award.

The Hearing will be held at:

Level 4, MIT Building, Corner Davies Avenue and Manukau Station Road, Manukau

On Monday, 16 May 2022 at 12:00 PM (noon) and continuing until Wednesday, 18 May 2022 (9.30am start Tuesday and Wednesday).