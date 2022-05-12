Winter air quality reporting begins

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 09:48

Southlanders are being urged to play their part in improving the region’s air quality as winter brings cooler temperatures to Invercargill and Gore.

As the cold winter months begin, the use of fires for home heating will increase, resulting in smoke and an increase of the pollutant PM10(the measurement of particles in the air). Environment Southland’s winter air quality period officially started on 1 May and live PM10 readings for Invercargill and Gore are available on www.BreatheEasySouthland.co.nz.

Environment Southland air quality scientist Owen West said ‘readings from this first week for both Invercargill and Gore have been slightly elevated.

"Keeping the fire burning hot and bright, burning only dry wood, not banking your fire overnight and ensuring the chimney is swept and the burner maintained will all help reduce the volume of smoke and is a big step to cleaner air this winter."

"Last winter, Southland made fantastic progress with Invercargill and Gore having their best air quality results on record over the winter period."

Over the winter period from 1 May through to 31 August, outdoor burning is prohibited within the Invercargill and Gore airsheds. Those outside the airsheds can continue to burn but must adhere to rules such as not burning a number of prohibited items including baleage wrap and treated timber.

"The Regional Air Plan includes rules to help improve air quality. Non-compliant burners are being progressively phased out. As of January 2022 any burner in Invercargill and Gore that was installed before 1 January 2001 must now be replaced by a compliant burner."

Environment Southland operates a Good Wood approved suppliers scheme which firewood retailers voluntarily agree to be part of, details of which can be found online.

For further information on what else you can do to improve air quality, go to www.BreatheEasySouthland.co.nz.