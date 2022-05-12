Neuron and Brake promote safer streets for all this Road Safety Week

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 12:14

Australia and New Zealand’s leading e-scooter operator Neuron Mobility is marking this year’s National Road Safety Week by launching a new campaign to highlight the impacts that irresponsible e-scooter riding can have on different members of our communities.

Partnering with National Road Safety Charity, Brake New Zealand, the campaign explores community perspectives around e-scooter use and highlights how responsible use of e-scooters, including good parking, and maintaining a safe distance from other shared path users can improve safety outcomes and reassure the entire community.

To support this campaign Neuron, in consultation with the Australian national representative organisation of people who are blind or vision impaired, Blind Citizens Australia (BCA), and other international vision loss organisations, has created a range of rider education materials and parking guidelines to help raise awareness of these issues and give riders the tools to be safer and more responsible.

Part of this includes a series of light-hearted videos, albeit with serious messages. The videos will be promoted via a paid social media campaign to encourage viewers to be mindful of their surroundings and be considerate of pedestrians, especially the blind or vision impaired with guide dogs, wheelchair users and the elderly. By watching these videos, participants can take part in a number of social media competitions and stand a chance to win free rides.

Guidance on safe riding and responsible parking will also be given directly to the public in 4 cities throughout New Zealand, those who visit Neuron’s Safety Ambassadors and participate in a short safety briefing will be able to earn credits towards future rides.

Scoot Safe events will be in:

Auckland : 16 May, 2022 from 11am - 2pm outside Albert Park, Princes street. Dunedin: 13 May, 2022 from 11:30am - 2:30pm at Museum Reserve. Christchurch: 14 May, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at the Bridge of Remembrance. Hamilton: 21 May, 2022 from 11:00am - 3:00pm at Garden Place, Victoria Street.

As a further encouragement to park responsibly, Neuron will be increasing their incentives aimed at educating riders by doubling the in-app reward offered to riders for ending their trip in one of the Preferred Parking Zones highlighted in the Neuron app.

Neuron is a company well known for its focus on safety. The company’s e-scooters are fitted with a range of cutting-edge safety features. The safety-orange colour is to ensure e-scooters have high visibility, a topple detection feature that can detect if an e-scooter has been left on its side which then alerts an operations team to reposition it safely.

Other innovations include an app-controlled helmet lock that secures a safety helmet to the e-scooter between trips; and 111 emergency button which can tell if someone has had a fall and helps the rider call the emergency services, Voice guidance to educate and warn riders of how to ride safely, and a Follow My Ride function that allows riders to share their trip with friends and family in real time, for added safety and peace of mind.

Richard Hannah, Head of Australia and New Zealand, Neuron Mobility said: "It is great to be collaborating with Blind Citizens Australia during Road Safety Week. The vast majority of Neuron riders ride responsibly, however Road Safety Week is a great opportunity to enhance and reinforce our efforts in promoting and ensuring safe and responsible riding across all the cities and towns we operate in."

He continued: "For this week in particular we will have a particular focus on educating riders about shared paths and parking. We want to remind people to give way to pedestrians and mobility devices at all times, to slow down and use a bell when passing pedestrians, and always park responsibly without obstructing access areas.

Amanda Heal, Blind Citizens Australia member, Resilience Speaker and Author, who also featured with her guide dog Sadie in the video, said: "When it comes to e-scooter safety, it’s important to be a part of the conversation. Make shared paths safer, ring the bell and slow down when passing a pedestrian, not just for me but for all path users."

Caroline Perry, NZ director, Brake, said: "E-scooters are a great way to get around and provide people with a convenient and efficient option for short trips, but we want to ensure those using e-scooters follow the road and safety rules and park in a responsible manner.

"To remind and encourage users of the riding rules, there are stickers on the e-scooters, in-app messages, voice guidance, and also incentives for responsible parking and helmet use. Ultimately, the onus is also on e-scooter riders to abide by the riding rules. With the theme of Road Safety Week ‘Road Safety Heroes’ we are asking e-scooter riders to be heroes, ride responsibly and follow the rules. We can all be road safety heroes and keep ourselves and the people around us out of harm's way."