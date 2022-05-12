International travel lifts as border restrictions ease - Stats NZ

Thursday, 12 May, 2022 - 11:46

The number of people crossing New Zealand’s border increased in March 2022 as border restrictions were relaxed, Stats NZ said today.

There were 126,200 border crossings in March 2022, made up of 66,100 arrivals and 60,100 departures. In February 2022, there were 41,000 border crossings made up of 16,300 arrivals and 24,600 departures.

"From late February 2022, the New Zealand Government started opening its border in stages, including for New Zealand citizens coming back from anywhere in the world," population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. "This has seen the number of people crossing the border lift compared with previous months."

Provisional data for April 2022 show further increases in both arrivals and departures, with Australian visitors allowed to enter from mid-April 2022. See Self-isolation requirements removed and Government reopens New Zealand for tourism.

Overseas visitor arrivals dominated by New Zealand citizens

Of the total 28,600 overseas visitors arriving in March 2022, three-quarters were New Zealand citizens. New Zealand citizens have dominated overseas visitor arrivals in most months since COVID-19 border and travel restrictions were introduced in March 2020.

The main countries that short-term overseas visitors were coming from were Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Samoa.

Most people who stated a travel purpose on arrival were here to visit friends and relatives (84 percent). Before the COVID-19 pandemic, about half of overseas visitors arriving in March were here for holidays, and one-third were visiting friends and relatives.

Australia main destination for New Zealand-resident travellers

Australia was the main destination for New Zealand-resident travellers, with 15,000 returning from short-term trips in March 2022. The Cook Islands and India were the next most popular destinations.

Of all New Zealand-resident travellers arriving in March 2022, 63 percent were visiting friends and relatives, 16 percent were on holidays, and 12 percent were travelling for business. In the March months before COVID-19 travel and border restrictions, the proportion who travelled to visit friends and relatives was about 40 percent, for holidays about 40 percent, and for business about 18 percent.