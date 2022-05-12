Te Reo Maori champions support the Maori Media Sector - Maori Television

|
This week Whakaata MÄori are hosting a two-day language revitalisation planning workshop Kura Whakarauora, for its kaimahi and the MÄori Media Sector.
This language planning event is an important initiative of Whakangungu Ahumahi, our professional development programme, where we seek to support kaimahi and partners to better understand how they can implement language planning and revitalisation in their whÄnau, hapuÌ, iwi, hapori and in their work roles.
The wÄnanga is delivered by MÄori language planning and revitalisation experts including Sir Timoti KÄretu, Professor Rawinia Higgins, Scotty and Stacey Morrison, Louise Whaanga and Dr Ruakere Hond, through a mix of virtual workshops, in-person gatherings and pre-recorded videos - including a message from the Minister of MÄori Development, Hon Willie Jackson to our kaimahi.
The first day focused on Whakaata MÄori kaimahi, and the second on the MÄori Media sector.
Shane Taurima, TÄhuhu RangapuÌ of Whakaata MÄori said that Kura Whakarauora helps kaimahi and other media understand the key requirements of language planning and to help develop their own language plans for whÄnau and themselves."
"Language planning helps to identify the MÄori language needs of whÄnau, hapuÌ, iwi and hapori. It sets goals for language acquisition and use. It also plans out in manageable steps how to go about achieving those language goals."
"Embracing and immersing ourselves in te ao MÄori shouldn’t just be left at work. We are not 9-5. We live it, we breathe it, and Kura Whakarauora is an opportunity for us to explore the kaupapa and ask ourselves about our own commitment to the language and the culture, not just for our mahi, but for our whÄnau."
The MÄori Media Sector wÄnanga will help develop language plans for those working in the space, ensuring language, culture and reo MÄori content continues to thrive for generations to come. This isn’t about just creating content for platforms for others to enjoy, but what we can do as a sector to help revitalize the language, continues Taurima.
"Language planning can help ensure that efforts done by the MÄori Media Sector to revitalise the MÄori language, are carefully directed to be as effective as possible. We want to share wisdom and expertise to ensure we tell our stories, our way, for all people."
