SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara celebrates young road safety heroes during Road Safety Week

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 08:05

143 people have died on our roads so far in 2022, 114 died the same time last year. If we don’t make changes now we are tracking towards 2018 numbers where 378 people died on our roads! We need to stop accepting this as a toll we pay for being able to use our roads.

For New Zealand Road Safety Week 2022, SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara - www.sadd.org.nz (Students Against Dangerous Driving) has been celebrating the fantastic mahi that happens across Aotearoa every day to improve road safety.

The SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara team and students planned, ran and attended events throughout the week to raise awareness about what all New Zealanders can do to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on roads.

Some of the participating schools include Albany Senior High School who held a game show with road safety questions and prizes, Gisborne’s Campion College running in-class ‘Kahoot’ quizzes, Stratford college running a series of activities during the week and promoting on their social media, and Kaikorai Valley College also getting involved with activities and supportive messages.

SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara’s General Manager Donna Govorko says, "Small, simple things add up to make a difference and the students are delivering creative and innovative approaches to start the discussion on road safety and make the changes needed to reduce people dying on our roads."

Donna and Programme Delivery Lead Sandra Dacey attended the Road Safety Week evening launch event in Auckland earlier in the week.

Donna says, "It was great to see so many organisations, schools and individuals getting involved in this year's Road Safety Week, organised by Brake NZ.

"We are also honored and excited that one of our youth leaders, Sterling Maxwell, received the Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Alliance’s first ever Road Safety Hero award. She is passionate about road safety and has gone above and beyond to help empower her peers and wider community to build a strong road safety culture."

Having gone to school in Gisborne, Sterling has volunteered her time for the past 7 years to raise awareness about issues facing young people on our roads. Rather than waiting for others to offer solutions to reduce road deaths and injuries, she stepped up herself.

"Sterling has helped build more young leaders to carry on this kaupapa and is influencing SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara at a governance level," says Donna.

SADD/Kaitiaki o Ara believes we can all be road safety heroes.

Donna says, "We acknowledge all the students around the country who got involved in Road Safety Week. They are all road safety heroes as they educate their peers and community on how to be safer road users. We are appealing to our communities to be road safety heroes and make the changes needed to reduce the number of people being killed or seriously injured on our roads."