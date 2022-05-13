RoadSafetyHero organisations encouraged to enter Awards - Brake

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 13:14

It’s Road Safety Week and organisers Brake, the road safety charity, are encouraging organisations that are working to reduce crashes and pollution involving vehicles being driven for work to enter the eighth annual Australasian Fleet Champions Awards.

Brake organises the awards through its Global Fleet Champions initiative and is inviting entries from fleet operators and suppliers that have put measures in place to try and reduce crashes and pollution involving at-work drivers and vehicles. The deadline for entries is Friday 10 June 2022 and the winners will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 20 October.

The Awards are run thanks to support from headline sponsors Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, along with individual award sponsors. The 2021 Award Winners included organisations such as Department of Conservation, Genesis Energy and Waste Management.

The awards are free to enter and are being offered in the following categories for organisations:

Company Driver Safety Fleet Safety Product Road Safety in the Community Safe Vehicles Sustainable Journeys

While Road Safety Week is nearly over, it’s Road Safety Heroes theme fits well with the awards, and organisations are being urged to nominate individual Road Safety Heroes within the industry, from their own organisation or others, for the two individual award categories.

The Road Risk Manager of the Year Award is presented to a risk or fleet manager who has implemented exemplary road risk management policies with proven results that have contributed to improved safety outcomes.

The Outstanding Commitment to Road Safety Award is awarded to an individual that has gone above and beyond the call of duty in their commitment to road safety, not just within their organisation but also the wider community.

Visit the awards website, globalfleetchampions.org/fleet-champions-awards/australasia-awards/, to find out more details and download an entry form. Alternatively, contact Brake on +64 (0)21 407 953 or info@brake.org.nz for more information.

To see a full list of last year’s Award Winners, click here.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: "Organisations with staff who drive on work purposes have an important part to play in making our roads safer. The Fleet Champions Awards are a fantastic opportunity to recognise the effort that organisations are making to reduce incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles. The awards are entered by a range of fleet operators and suppliers, and I’d urge any organisation that has put measures in place to reduce their road risk to consider entering the awards or nominating someone else within the industry."

Fabian Marsh, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Senior Manager Road Safety says: "These at-work drivers are mums, dads, sons, daughters and important whÄnau members who we all want to see make it home safely. Road safety is a critical health and safety at work issue that we know industry is taking seriously. We want to see these important initiatives recognised, shared and discussed so more people can see good practice and implement it."

The Awards are part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events and online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.