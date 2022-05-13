Plan ahead for Southern Connection traffic switch - NX2

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 14:00

From Monday 23 May 2022, there will be a new road layout for traffic north of the Johnstone Hill Tunnels. Hibiscus Coast Highway (HCH) northbound traffic will merge on to a small section of the new motorway, travel across Arawhiti ki Åkahu and exit at the new PÅ«hoi off-ramp onto PÅ«hoi Road, before connecting back onto State Highway 1(SH1).

The new road layout changes will be formed over one night on Sunday 22 May, from 9.00pm - 5.00am. SH1 northbound will be closed from Silverdale to PÅ«hoi while these night works take place, the detour route will be from Silverdale via Hibiscus Coast Highway.

Further road layout changes will take place three weeks later, on Monday 13 June 2022. SH1 traffic, traveling in both directions through the Johnstones Hill Tunnels will be in joining HCH traffic on the new road layout, exiting before PÅ«hoi road on the new on-ramp that will be temporarily two-way.

"We are very excited to see this first stage open but we remind everyone that safety is our highest priority, and the reduced speed limits will be in place until the rest of the project opens next year. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey," says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

These road layout changes are part of a staged sequence of work to seamlessly connect SH1 to the new four lane motorway under construction. These changes will ensure crews have a safe working area while they progress the works, which will eventually connect both the tunnels to the new motorway.

The tunnels area can be a traffic bottleneck, especially around peak hours and weekends. We ask that drivers keep to the temporary speed limit for the safety of our work crews and road users, drive to the conditions and don’t be distracted by work activity.

When it opens in 2023, the new Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway will extend the four- lane Northern Motorway (SH1) 18.5km from the Johnstones Hill tunnels to just north of Warkworth. It will vastly improve the safety, connectivity and resilience of the transport network between Northland and Auckland, helping to boost the economic potential of the Northland region.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

Read more about Ara TÅ«hono -PÅ«hoi to Warkworth on our web site nx2group.com