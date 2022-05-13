Emma Powell appointed to lead govt work on family violence, sexual violence

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 14:08

The Executive Board for the Elimination of Family Violence and Sexual Violence has appointed Emma Powell as their new Chief Executive. The Board, made up of nine government agencies, is mandated by Cabinet to align strategy, policy, and investment, and lead engagement with the family violence and sexual violence sectors in our efforts to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

"Emma joined the Joint Venture in December 2021 as the Interim Director. She comes to this work with a demonstrated track record of getting things done, of bringing parts of the system together and creating enduring partnerships for change. In her time as Interim Director, Emma has very capably led work on the initial phases of implementing Te Aorerekura - the National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence. I am pleased to announce her permanent appointment at a time when cross-government work on family violence and sexual violence is moving into a new phase alongside tangata whenua and communities," said Andrew Kibblewhite, Deputy Chair of the Board.

"The Joint Venture is now legally an Interdepartmental Executive Board with responsibility to implement the National Strategy. The work is complex and requires an engaged, positive and outgoing executive leader who is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of New Zealanders. I am pleased Emma Powell is taking up this role.

"Emma is trusted across the sectors and government and will be effective in helping to lead the collective efforts to implement and deliver Te Aorerekura, laying the foundations for an effective system. I know she is committed to doing this work with communities, tangata whenua and specialist sectors at the centre of design and decision making," said Mr Kibblewhite.

Emma Powell comes to the Executive Board having worked at ACC for 11 years, where she held a number of senior leadership roles. Emma was Chief Customer Officer at ACC, working to co-create solutions and deliver change for people. Emma led ACC’s Injury Prevention Strategy, forming multiple national and local partnerships over 3 years to deliver tangible outcomes and also led WhÄia Te Tika, ACC’s MÄori Strategy, which resulted in significant new funding, services, partnerships and initiatives spanning prevention to recovery. Since 2010, Emma has worked closely with the sexual violence and family violence sectors and holds strong relationships with many sector leaders.