Artificial turfs provide top-quality boost to region's sport - Selwyn DC

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 14:43

Two international quality artificial sports turfs will open in Selwyn today, giving a major boost to sports participation and excellence in Waikirikiri Selwyn District.

The football and hockey turfs at Foster Park, Rolleston, will be opened this evening, providing a facility to support all-weather sport from community games to major tournaments.

Canterbury sporting icon and New Zealand Cricket Vice President Lesley Murdoch will MC the opening of the turfs, which will be followed by competition matches between the Selwyn United Colts U14 and U15 teams and Christchurch United and an exhibition match between Waikirikiri Division 2 mixed side and a Canterbury invitational team.

Selwyn has high rates of sports participation, particularly in hockey and football, which have higher participation than the national average.

Waikirikiri Hockey Club and Selwyn United Football Club will be the primary users of the pitches, along with the sports’ regional bodies. The turfs will be used to host competition matches and tournaments, and will also be available for hire by schools and general users.

Selwyn United Football Club is one of the largest clubs in the South Island with around 1200 members, while rapidly growing Waikirikiri Hockey Club has quickly established itself as a top club, being recognised as Hockey New Zealand’s Club of the Year in 2019, just two years after being founded.

The turfs are the next step in the development of a range of facilities to support sports and recreation from parks and recreation centres to the award-winning Selwyn Sports Centre that have helped Selwyn become one of the most desirable places for Kiwis to live, Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"These new turfs provide further opportunities to not only host national tournaments and events, but also to help people enjoy sport at all levels and ages and with options all year round.

"Our investment in projects like this is part of our commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of our people. It’s a way to improve mental and physical health and social connection through high-quality facilities and services that support people to be active in a number of ways."

The $4.3 million turfs project was approved by the Council after receiving submissions from sports bodies and community members during consultation on last year’s Long-Term Plan. The turfs are funded from development contributions and the Reserves Rate.

The turfs were installed by Polytan New Zealand - world leaders in turf technology who have two decades of experience in designing, constructing, installing and maintaining International standard playing surfaces, including being the global supplier to FIH Inc World Cup Tournaments and Olympic games.

Note to editors

Some interesting facts about the new turfs:

- 200 tonnes of sand used in the football turf, along with

- 50 tonnes of performance infill using EPDM synthetic rubber designed to be more environmentally friendly

- 6 water cannons can apply approximately 15,000ltrs water in 10 minutes to the water based hockey turfs to meet FIH (international Hockey Federation) requirements.

Photo supplied by Selwyn United Football Club. Further photos and video will be available on request on Monday 16 May.