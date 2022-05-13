What’s the hubbub? A new place for fun and exercise in the Maitai Valley - NCC

Friday, 13 May, 2022 - 15:43

Whether you’re on foot, bike, or carrying your golf bag, there’s something for everyone at the brand new Maitai Recreation Hub, which opens to the public with a fun-packed open day on Saturday, May 21.

The Hub is located at the Waahi Taakaro Golf Course and is reached via a newly upgraded section of the Maitai Shared Pathway from Sunday Hole. It offers mountain bike facilities (pump track, bike stands, and wash down), a water fountain, provision for a café and/or mobile stalls, new paths, new golf practice nets and outdoor decking at the golf clubhouse. , Additional car parking will help relieve parking issues throughout the valley. An accessible toilet will be installed in June.

"I am a big supporter of anything that makes it easier for people to get out and enjoy Nelson’s incredible natural environment." says Community and Recreation Committee Chair Tim Skinner.

"Whether you are on a bike or in your walking shoes, the Maitai Recreation Hub is a great place to gather before a long walk, take a spin on the pump track, or practice your golf swing. I think it will make Nelson’s countryside accessible to a much wider group of people."

Where possible, Nelsonians are encouraged to walk or ride to the Hub, with a bike trip from Millers Acre in the City Centre taking around 20 minutes.

"Part of the experience of the new Hub is the journey to get there and Council has worked hard to make it safer and more enjoyable to cycle or walk to the new Hub," says Councillor Skinner.

To get to the Hub, cyclists can make their way to Gibbs Bridge and then take the newly upgraded path from Sunday Hole for the rest of the journey. A cycle lane from Nile St East to Gibbs Road is planned for the next financial year.

The project has been supported by the Waahi Taakaro Golf Club and the Nelson Mountain Bike Club (NMTBC), who have been involved in the planning and assisting with advice on the design and use of the Hub.

NMTBC Chair, Brendan Hills, says the Club is excited to see this project come to fruition after planning it with stakeholders over the last five years.

"NMTBC sees the Hub developing into the heart of recreation for the Maitai Valley, and a destination from the city for all recreation users. The Hub sits centrally located between the world class mountain bike trails in Sharlands Forest and the Codgers/Maitai mountain bike area, which Ngati Koata generously provide access to.

"The pump track has been designed to allow national style events and skills development - the possibilities are endless. NMTBC looks forward to working with landowners to ensure all trails lead to this great facility."

The Open Day on Saturday 21 May is on from 10am - 2pm. The day kicks off with a guided bike ride from Millers Acre in the City Centre (near the River Kitchen café), and activities include pump track training sessions for kids and adults, information sessions from Friends of The Maitai, and social trail rides on nearby tracks. Food and coffee will also be available.

Live music will be provided by local band Parallel Park, featuring mountain biker Florence McNabb.

On Sunday 22 May, Waahi Taakaro Golf Club are also holding an Open Day, which will include free golf lessons from 11am to 2pm, cheaper green fees for members of the public, and a draw for a free six-month club membership.

The clubhouse kitchen and bar will be open longer hours on the Saturday and Sunday to cater for visitors, who will also be able to buy soft drinks and confectionary from the golf shop.

Waahi Taakaro Golf Club manager Peter Watson said the hub was an exciting new addition to recreation in Nelson which was designed to attract people of all ages.

"I’m confident it will also lead to many more people realising what a gem of a golf course they have so close to the city which is a pleasure to play."

While the Hub is open to everyone, people are reminded that use of the NgÄti Koata-owned Codgers/Fringed Hill area requires either a NMTBC membership or registration online at https://join.hivepass.co.nz/codgers. Those interested can sign up to the Club at the open day on Saturday.

Those using the Sharlands area must be members of the NMTBC. Council appreciates the ongoing support of NgÄti Koata for the provision of recreation in the region and supporting the development of the Hub.