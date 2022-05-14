Two Lotto players win $500,000

Saturday, 14 May, 2022 - 21:39

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Christchurch will be feeling on top of the world after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division tickets were sold at Hornby Mall Lotto in Christchurch and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Woodville will also be celebrating tonight after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike Four ticket was sold at Caltex Woodville in Woodville.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.