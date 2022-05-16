A quick online survey about bees from Council - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 12:25

Anyone with an interest in beekeeping is being asked to fill out a short survey for Council.

The survey starts today and can be filled out online until 12noon Tuesday 31 May 2022.

"We want to understand how private beekeeping has changed over the past ten years to ensure any alterations to the bylaw work with private beekeeping practices now and in the future. To do this we need to hear from current, past and future beekeepers or anyone with a particular interest or expertise in beekeeping."

The survey is part of an overall review of Council’s Keeping of Animals, Poultry and Bees Bylaw.

For more information and to complete our short survey, go to our website.

A full public consultation on other parts of the bylaw review will happen later this year.