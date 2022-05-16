New strategy for Upper Hutt’s arts, culture, and heritage sectors - Council

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 12:37

A new arts, culture, and heritage strategy for the next five years has been formally adopted by Upper Hutt City Council this month.

The strategy is intended to ensure that there is a coordinated, informed, and collaborative approach across the arts, culture, and heritage sector within Upper Hutt.

Council spent some time reviewing the strategy, alongside its partners, interest groups, and Orongomai and Mana Whenua, and a draft was shared with the community for feedback earlier this year.

"The strategy provides a framework to enhance, advance and positively impact on the arts, culture and heritage sectors of our community," says Council’s Director of Community Services, Mike Ryan. "It is a guiding document to enable the sector to grow, flourish, and develop to benefit the wellbeing of the community."

Council’s role is that of supporting, empowering, facilitating, connecting, and partnering with the community. It is also a provider of facilities and opportunities throughout the community.

Mayor, Wayne Guppy is also delighted the new strategy has been adopted. "This strategy seeks to celebrate local people’s unique and authentic experiences, to support Maori arts and culture, to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship, and to protect our unique stories-all through building an artistically creative, culturally aware, and historically informed community."

The strategy is now available on the Council’s website, https://www.upperhuttcity.com/Your-Council/Plans-policies-bylaws-and-reports/Strategies/Arts-Culture-and-Heritage-Strategy