Greater Wellington supports Govt action on public transport industry and decarbonisation

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 16:25

Greater Wellington has thrown its support behind a range of Government announcements today to make public transport more attractive and help reach decarbonisation goals.

In a pre-budget announcement today, the Government pledged $350 million to fund Transport Choices which commits to making public transport more accessible and easier to use, as well as $61 million to support a sustainable, skilled workforce of bus drivers, and a further $40 million over four years to accelerate the decarbonisation of the public transport bus fleets ahead of the Government’s decarbonisation target by 2035.

Cr Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington, said the decarbonisation funding was necessary and timely considering the regional council’s rapid progress to date.

"Greater Wellington has been at the forefront of bus fleet decarbonisation over the past few years, Metlink has 63 electric buses out on the roads already, with another twenty on their way including ten for the upcoming airport service.

"When you are at the forefront of change it can be tough going but this funding will enable public transport providers and operators to make rapid progress.

"We’d like the Government to also investigate repowering existing fleets across the country to make sustainable decisions around existing diesel vehicles," adds Cr Daran Ponter, Chair of Greater Wellington.

Roger Blakeley, Chair of Greater Wellington’s Transport Committee said it was good to see the government backing bus drivers and making public transport more attractive as an industry and for passengers.

"We increased driver wages last year but alongside unions, operators and drivers we have continued to champion the Government to look at the industry as a whole, so it’s great to see a commitment to the profession and acknowledge the essential service drivers provide for our communities.

I’m looking forward to seeing more detail in the Transport Choices fund. Anything we can do to encourage mode shift and get more people on buses, trains and ferries will be a real win for the environment, adds Cr Blakeley.

For more information on the Government initiatives announced today please see the beehive website: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/transport-drive-down-emissions