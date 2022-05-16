Sale of Paraparaumu Beach plots set to activate tourism potential for Kapiti

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 17:15

The sale of a strategic beachfront location in the heart of Paraparaumu Beach is set to enhance and activate visitor potential for the KÄpiti Coast, says tourism expert George Hickton.

KÄpiti Coast District Council has sold the joint plots at 26-29 Marine Parade, which were acquired in 2019 to support growth and development, to experienced hotel and apartment developer Safari Group Limited.

"A key part of our vision for growing the value of Kapiti’s visitor economy is positioning Paraparaumu Beach as an entry point into our visitor experience. There are many components to how we deliver that including good transport links, quality experiences and the right infrastructure such as accommodation choices," says Darryn Grant, KÄpiti Coast District Council’s Strategic Development Director.

"Safari Group has a proposal for a high-quality mixed-use development on the site which would include a 46-room hotel. Safari has over 20 projects underway or completed across the country including three projects in the Wellington region, proving they have the vision and resources to take a project like this forward."

"We are incredibly excited by this opportunity, and look forward to continued engagement with Te Ati Awa, Ngati Toa and other key stakeholders, to deliver a much-needed hotel and quality apartments for the region," says Damien Taylor, Director at Safari Group.

George Hickton, Chair of the KÄpiti Coast Tourism Advisory Board and former head of Tourism NZ, says the development of a hotel would open the gates for tourism in KÄpiti.

"Our lack of commercial accommodation is a real pain point for growing our visitor economy. People who want come for a weekend away to experience our district have limited options when it comes to places to stay," says Mr Hickton.

"A quality hotel will enhance and activate Paraparaumu’s beachfront and lift the atmosphere of the area. With anchor projects underway like Te Uruhi to open access to KÄpiti Island and the improvements planned for Maclean Park, this is a vote of confidence in what KÄpiti has to offer both to New Zealanders and visitors from around the world."

Settlement of the sale is scheduled for 9 June 2022. Any development at the site is subject to relevant approvals.

Find out more about Council’s work to grow our visitor economy through the KÄpiti Coast Destination Plan.