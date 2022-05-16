Bioenergy sector ready to ensure success of the ERP - Bioenergy Association

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 17:40

"The Bioenergy sector welcomes the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan. The Emissions Reduction Plan sets pathways for reducing emissions, many of which are based on bioenergy and biofuels solutions. The bioenergy sector has been developing the foundations for the use of biomass residues and recycling of organic waste, on which many of the policies and programmes announced can be built, and the sector is ready to expand." said Brian Cox, Executive Officer of the Bioenergy Association.

"The replacement of fossil fuels for stationary heat is now well underway so a 100% reduction target is easily achievable."

Brian Cox, added that "The supply of biomass residues from the forestry and wood processing sectors are critical to being able to replace fossil fuels."

"Recent work has shown that there is adequate biomass available from forestry and agriculture but we need to impove market information from buyers and sellers of biomass, so that we have the right quantities of biofuel, of the right type, available in the right place, at the right price."

"It is encouraging that the Government has approached emission reductions with a cross sector approach. It is also encouraging the bioenergy emission reduction solutions have been coupled with the transition to a circular bioeconomy which will provide financial incentives for industry to be able to reduce costs, develop new income streams, AND reduce emissions. New Zealand has been slow to adopt circular economy principles where food wastes are recycled to make other products rather than discharge to landfill. There is no reason why all communities across New Zealand could not have zero organic waste going to landfill, and additional value is derived from greater domestic processing of our forestry."

"Recognition that low-carbon liquid fuels like biofuels ‘are one of the best options for vehicles already in use, and for hard-to-decarbonise transport sectors, such as aviation and coastal shipping’ is welcome."

"If we focus on the domestic emissions reduction policies and programmes as set out in the ERP we should be able to avoid having to purchase international carbon credits which ensures that the investment required benefits New Zealand Inc and not some other country. It is a pity that this is not a primary focus of the Plan."