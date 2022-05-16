Tyre Extinguishers in New Zealand spread as Christchurch SUVs hit

Monday, 16 May, 2022 - 20:35

The Tyre Extinguishers in NZ have spread from the North Island to the South Island, with reports of SUVs deflated in the suburb of Halswell, Christchurch, New Zealand. SUVs in the Luxembourg Crescent, Tongariro Street, Koareare Avenue, Bouma Street and Kokoda Street area were reported to be targeted.

This comes one week after Tyre Extinguishers in the North Island targeted Auckland SUVs, kick-starting the movement in NZ.

What began as an action by UK citizens concerned about climate change has spread around the world, showing no signs of stopping. The Tyre Extinguishers is a leaderless movement where anyone can take part, simply printing a leaflet off www.tyreextinguishers.com and disarming SUVs wherever they are.

The Tyre Extinguishers’ aim is to make it impossible to own an SUV in the world’s urban areas.

Marion Walker for the Tyre Extinguishers said:

"SUVs are killing us. Time for citizens to defend themselves and make it impossible to own these killer vehicles in NZ's urban areas."

The Tyre Extinguishers' campaign is already having successes, with the UK Telegraph newspaper telling car owners not to buy SUVs in case they are targeted by Tyre Extinguishers:

https://www.tyreextinguishers.com/news?slug=campaign-success-the-telegraph-tells-readers-not-to-buy-suvs-in-case-they-are-targeted-by-climate-protesters

The Tyre Extinguishers target SUVs because:

- SUVs are a climate disaster

- SUVs cause air pollution

- SUVs are dangerous

- SUVs are unnecessary

The Tyre Extinguishers want to see bans on SUVs in urban areas, pollution levies to tax SUVs out of existence, and massive investment in free, comprehensive public transport. But until politicians make this a reality, Tyre Extinguishers action will continue.