He Tohu exhibition attracts 100,000 visitors in five years

Tuesday, 17 May, 2022 - 11:19

Nearly 100,000 people have learned about the three documents that helped shape New Zealand’s history by visiting National Library’s He Tohu exhibition in the last five years.

Since 19 May 2017, almost 20,000 school students have had the chance to look at and learn about He Whakaputanga - the 1835 Declaration of Independence, 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi and 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition.

He Tohu is a collaborative exhibition, with Archives New Zealand statutory guardians of these documents in a state-of-the-art conservation space in Wellington. The exhibition aims to preserve our fragile and invaluable documentary heritage, ensure access to these taonga and enhance learning opportunities for young New Zealanders.

"The importance of he whakapapa kÅrero, he whenua kura - talking about our past to create a better future is what He Tohu is all about," says Acting Chief Archivist - Kaipupuri Matua Honiana Love.

"He Tohu goes beyond the documents to encourage visitors to learn more about their history with the interactive displays and information in the exhibition space outside the documents room.

"These are living documents. They continue to be relevant today and help shape our future."

A range of notable public figures have visited He Tohu, including Prime Minister the Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin, Japanese politician Shinjiro Koizumi, their Majesties the King and Queen of Tonga, the Director Secretary of the CIA, All Blacks and former Miss Universe New Zealand Diamond Langi.

"We have noticed an increase of induction groups from within the public service, along with media organisations and, of course, school groups from around the country with the new curriculum having a sharper focus on New Zealand history," says National Librarian Te Pouhuaki Rachel Esson.

"The feedback from visitors has been fantastic. It has promoted wider discussion about all aspects of our collective history, good and bad."

Admission is free to He Tohu, with 20 audio guides available on iPods in NZ Sign Language, Te Reo MÄori, English, Mandarin Chinese, French, German and Portuguese. To book a guided tour, please email contact@hetohu.nz